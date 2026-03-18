Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS) Shares Up 8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:FPS – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $33.45. 986,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,925,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forgent Power Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

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Forgent Power Solutions Stock Up 3.4%

Forgent Power Solutions Company Profile

We are a leading designer and manufacturer of electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, the power grid and energy-intensive industrial facilities. Demand for our products is growing rapidly as (i) companies accelerate investment in data centers to meet the computational requirements for cloud computing and AI, (ii) independent power producers build new generation capacity to satisfy rising electricity demand, (iii) utilities upgrade and expand T&D infrastructure to address rapid load growth and (iv) manufacturers reshore their factories to secure their supply chains and mitigate the impact of tariffs.

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