Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.54. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1465 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Convertible Bond >$500MM Index (the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

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