11,816 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW Acquired by Tcfg Wealth Management LLC

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.3% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PNW opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $103.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.