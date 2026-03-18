Faithward Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Faithward Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the period. Xometry comprises approximately 2.0% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Xometry by 17.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Xometry by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Xometry by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

XMTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, President Sanjeev Singh Sahni sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $1,714,659.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 63,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,121.10. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $257,545.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,315.45. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,852 shares of company stock worth $6,993,940. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.37 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.Xometry’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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