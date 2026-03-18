Faithward Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Faithward Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,855,000 after buying an additional 298,815 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,697,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,834,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $605,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.19. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Norbert G. Riedel sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $655,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,608. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 5,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $1,039,160.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,308.72. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,015 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,486. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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