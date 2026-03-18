Faithward Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDMO. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 222,913 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $484,000.

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Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

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