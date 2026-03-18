First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Boosts Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFLR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

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Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.72. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis. SFLR was launched on Nov 8, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

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