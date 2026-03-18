Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 34,698 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,698 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.