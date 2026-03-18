Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.
Key Headlines Impacting iShares Silver Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical tensions are boosting safe-haven demand, helping underpin precious metals prices, which can support SLV if tensions escalate. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: War Risks vs. High Rates
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note silver is consolidating around key support levels rather than breaking lower, which reduces near-term downside risk for SLV. Gold and silver getting comfortable around key support levels
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market ETFs and futures are mixed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting; Fed rate guidance could materially move real yields and affect silver, but immediate impact is uncertain. Exchange-Traded Funds Higher, Equity Futures Mixed Pre-Bell Tuesday Ahead of US Federal Reserve Meeting
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold remains stuck near psychological levels and a U.S. dollar pullback hasn’t meaningfully boosted metals — a sign that macro crosscurrents could keep SLV range-bound. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Remains Stuck Near $5000
- Neutral Sentiment: Company-level exploration news from junior silver miners (drilling programs and new discoveries) may boost sector interest over time but have limited direct impact on SLV’s price today. Silver Dollar Hires Versa for Diamond Drilling at Its La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project
- Neutral Sentiment: New polymetallic findings at a junior explorer are positive for long-term silver supply narratives but unlikely to move SLV in the near term. Pinnacle Silver and Gold discovers new polymetallic mineralization at El Potrero
- Negative Sentiment: Improved risk appetite and declining oil pushed gold and silver lower in recent sessions; equity strength often drains safe-haven flows and pressures SLV. Gold, silver down as risk appetite improves, crude sinks
- Negative Sentiment: Price pressure from lower oil and firmer stocks has weighed on precious metals, reinforcing short-term bearish momentum for silver prices. Price pressure on gold, silver as oil down, stocks up
- Negative Sentiment: Research warns a recession would hit silver harder than gold (industrial demand exposure), posing downside risk to SLV if growth slows. Iran war won’t change precious metals’ trajectory – but a recession would – with silver and PGMs set to suffer the worst – Heraeus
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
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