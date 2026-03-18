Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 17,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust Profile

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00.

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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