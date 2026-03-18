Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 15,728 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 85.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,790,000 after buying an additional 95,990 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

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Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights Bloom Energy among investment ideas focused on oversold AI/infra names, which can attract renewed analyst/inflow interest into BE as momentum and sector narratives shift. Zacks Investment Ideas feature

Zacks highlights Bloom Energy among investment ideas focused on oversold AI/infra names, which can attract renewed analyst/inflow interest into BE as momentum and sector narratives shift. Positive Sentiment: Local utility Lansing Board of Water & Light signed NDAs in January with Deep Green and a fuel-cell firm (Bloom appears in coverage), implying early-stage commercial or pilot discussions that could support future order pipeline expectations. BWL NDAs story

Local utility Lansing Board of Water & Light signed NDAs in January with Deep Green and a fuel-cell firm (Bloom appears in coverage), implying early-stage commercial or pilot discussions that could support future order pipeline expectations. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares at ~$154.85 (?$3.09M); his holdings fell ~9.5%. Filing: SEC filing

Insider sale — Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares at ~$154.85 (?$3.09M); his holdings fell ~9.5%. Filing: Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares at ~$151.85 (?$1.18M); his holdings fell ~8.5%. Filing: SEC filing

Insider sale — Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares at ~$151.85 (?$1.18M); his holdings fell ~8.5%. Filing: Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares at ~$154.45 (?$2.93M); his holdings fell ~7.6%. Filing: SEC filing

Insider sale — Satish Chitoori sold 18,964 shares at ~$154.45 (?$2.93M); his holdings fell ~7.6%. Filing: Negative Sentiment: Insider sales — Shawn Marie Soderberg sold two blocks (29,807 shares at ~$153.78 and 13,074 shares at ~$153.44) totaling ~42,881 shares (~$6.59M); her ownership declined by single?digit to low?double digit percentages across filings. Filing: SEC filing

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $1,184,430.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,800,043.90. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 354,682 shares of company stock worth $59,047,182 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BE. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of -421.09, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.11. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $180.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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