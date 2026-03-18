Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab Purchases New Stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. $SVV

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 54.2% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 571,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 200,985 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SVV shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE SVV opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $464.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.63 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.480 EPS. Analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 57,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $531,472.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 99,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,347.52. This trade represents a 36.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Savers Value Village

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company’s model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

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