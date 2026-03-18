195,243 Shares in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG Purchased by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 195,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,174,000 after buying an additional 167,093 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at $1,897,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $160,316.80. This represents a 81.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $988,981.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,260.18. This represents a 96.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,904 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE STAG opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 32.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 102.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, iA Financial set a $39.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

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