Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Buys 3,502,812 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 45,615.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502,812 shares during the period. Aercap makes up approximately 21.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Aercap were worth $424,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,243,000 after acquiring an additional 575,320 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Aercap by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,093,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,337,000 after purchasing an additional 543,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aercap in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Aercap by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Aercap by 49.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,586,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,003,000 after purchasing an additional 528,315 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Aercap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Aercap in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Aercap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Aercap Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $137.44 on Wednesday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $154.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Aercap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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