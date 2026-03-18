Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Andrew Dickinson Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $432,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,844,717.93. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37.

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Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 22,559 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

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About Gilead Sciences

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Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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