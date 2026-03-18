Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) SVP Rebecca Jennings Sells 9,071 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) SVP Rebecca Jennings sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $356,762.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 215,794 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,178.02. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hycroft Mining Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.58. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,835,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,288 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,815,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,566,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 871,030 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,366,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HYMC

About Hycroft Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.