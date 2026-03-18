Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 1,933 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 176.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,070,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $361.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.77. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.84%.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen reported stronger-than-expected results and raised FY guidance, supporting fundamentals and cash flow — a key reason some investors remain constructive. MarketBeat Earnings & Guidance

Amgen reported stronger-than-expected results and raised FY guidance, supporting fundamentals and cash flow — a key reason some investors remain constructive. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted Amgen’s fair-value estimate on growing confidence in execution and the MariTide obesity program, which boosts upside expectations if clinical/exclusivity risks are managed. Yahoo: Narrative Shifting

Analysts lifted Amgen’s fair-value estimate on growing confidence in execution and the MariTide obesity program, which boosts upside expectations if clinical/exclusivity risks are managed. Positive Sentiment: Large investor interest: Ken Fisher’s firm increased its Amgen stake, a vote of confidence from a prominent institutional investor. Yahoo: Ken Fisher Doubles Position

Large investor interest: Ken Fisher’s firm increased its Amgen stake, a vote of confidence from a prominent institutional investor. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen is being watched by retail and professional traders (trending coverage), which can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Zacks: Trending Stock

Amgen is being watched by retail and professional traders (trending coverage), which can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data in recent feeds appears inconsistent/zeroed out and is not signaling a clear squeeze or covering dynamic at this time.

Reported short-interest data in recent feeds appears inconsistent/zeroed out and is not signaling a clear squeeze or covering dynamic at this time. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen’s shares were reported to outperform many peers on a relative-basis despite the intraday decline, indicating sector/stock-specific flows rather than a company-specific collapse. MarketWatch: Outperforms Peers

Amgen’s shares were reported to outperform many peers on a relative-basis despite the intraday decline, indicating sector/stock-specific flows rather than a company-specific collapse. Negative Sentiment: Amgen (with peers) is reportedly joining a drug-discount initiative (TrumpRx), which could pressure pricing and margins for certain products if discounts are material. Benzinga: TrumpRx Participation

Amgen (with peers) is reportedly joining a drug-discount initiative (TrumpRx), which could pressure pricing and margins for certain products if discounts are material. Negative Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and MariTide optimism are tempered by exclusivity and long-term earnings debate — unresolved regulatory/IP questions could cap upside until clearer trial and exclusivity outcomes arrive. Yahoo: Exclusivity Concerns

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.