Danske Bank A S Takes $81.30 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,190,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 302.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

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Pfizer Stock Up 3.2%

PFE opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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