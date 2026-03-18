Danske Bank A S Invests $678.20 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,784,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,198,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Danske Bank A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $309.41 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: MoffettNathanson reiterated a Buy rating and kept a $350 price target, citing robust YouTube monetization and positioning Alphabet as a top media/ad franchise—this typically supports investor confidence in revenue upside. MoffettNathanson Buy Rating

MoffettNathanson reiterated a Buy rating and kept a $350 price target, citing robust YouTube monetization and positioning Alphabet as a top media/ad franchise—this typically supports investor confidence in revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet paid a cash dividend ($0.21/share on March 16), signaling shareholder-friendly capital allocation and returning cash to investors—a direct positive for yield-seeking holders. Dividend Payout

Alphabet paid a cash dividend ($0.21/share on March 16), signaling shareholder-friendly capital allocation and returning cash to investors—a direct positive for yield-seeking holders. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Alphabet’s massive multi?year investments (reported at ~$346B) is being framed as driving durable growth and scale benefits to the bottom line—supportive for long-term earnings expectations. $346B Investment Boost

Coverage highlighting Alphabet’s massive multi?year investments (reported at ~$346B) is being framed as driving durable growth and scale benefits to the bottom line—supportive for long-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reports Google procurement teams in China are in talks to buy liquid cooling systems from Envicool and others—operational detail that may lower data?center costs or raise supply/geopolitical considerations depending on outcomes. China Cooling Systems Talks

Reuters reports Google procurement teams in China are in talks to buy liquid cooling systems from Envicool and others—operational detail that may lower data?center costs or raise supply/geopolitical considerations depending on outcomes. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in the aggregated feed shows anomalous zeroes for March (likely a reporting/data issue); no clear signal for increased bearish bets from that metric today.

Short?interest data in the aggregated feed shows anomalous zeroes for March (likely a reporting/data issue); no clear signal for increased bearish bets from that metric today. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of quantum computing competition (IBM vs. other players) notes Alphabet’s activity in the space but does not yet alter near?term revenue—relevant for long?range R&D narrative but not immediate earnings. Quantum Computing Landscape

Coverage of quantum computing competition (IBM vs. other players) notes Alphabet’s activity in the space but does not yet alter near?term revenue—relevant for long?range R&D narrative but not immediate earnings. Negative Sentiment: European publishers and tech firms are pressing the EU to speed a probe and potential fine over Google Search self?preferencing—an escalated regulatory risk that could hit search economics or lead to enforcement costs. EU Antitrust Pressure

European publishers and tech firms are pressing the EU to speed a probe and potential fine over Google Search self?preferencing—an escalated regulatory risk that could hit search economics or lead to enforcement costs. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary flags valuation concerns (mid?20s P/E) and rising capex/margin pressure despite AI-driven growth—this frames upside as dependent on sustained margin recovery and execution. Valuation Concerns

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total value of $184,038.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,999.52. This represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,615 shares of company stock worth $107,809,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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