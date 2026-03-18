ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,942 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 12th total of 19,468 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,652 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,652 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

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ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $86.72 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $108.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $774.41 million, a PE ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 2.41.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services. The Fund takes positions in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as 200% of the daily return of the Index.

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