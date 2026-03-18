Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.30.
ENIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Enel Chile to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Santander downgraded shares of Enel Chile to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Enel Chile in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.
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Enel Chile Price Performance
Enel Chile stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Enel Chile had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Analysts expect that Enel Chile will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, traded as ENIC on the NYSE, is one of Chile’s leading integrated electric utilities, with core businesses spanning electricity generation, transmission and distribution. The company serves a diverse customer base that includes residential, commercial and industrial users, striving to deliver reliable power across both urban and rural regions.
In its generation segment, Enel Chile operates a balanced portfolio of assets, including hydroelectric plants, thermal power stations and an expanding suite of renewable energy facilities such as wind and solar farms.
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