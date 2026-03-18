Critical Survey: Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) and CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR)

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) and Three Sixty Solar (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CSLM Acquisition and Three Sixty Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50 Three Sixty Solar 0 0 0 0 0.00

CSLM Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 332.00%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than Three Sixty Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and Three Sixty Solar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million 1.29 -$56.45 million ($0.47) -2.66 Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Three Sixty Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CSLM Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and Three Sixty Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition 5.11% -16.64% 10.18% Three Sixty Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats Three Sixty Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSLM Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

About Three Sixty Solar

(Get Free Report)

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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