Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,556.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,750 price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,613 to GBX 1,615 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Persimmon in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,446 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,520 to GBX 1,800 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

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Persimmon Trading Up 1.6%

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,220.50 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,030.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,411.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,289.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 100.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Persimmon had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Persimmon will post 98.2810615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Persimmon Company Profile

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Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

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