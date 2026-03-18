Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OEZVY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Verbund in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “strong sell” rating for the company.

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Verbund Price Performance

About Verbund

OTCMKTS OEZVY opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. Verbund has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

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Verbund AG is Austria’s leading electricity company and one of Europe’s largest producers of hydropower. The company’s core activities encompass the generation, transmission and distribution of electric power, with a focus on renewable energy sources. Verbund operates more than 130 hydropower plants along the Danube, Inn and Enns rivers, supplemented by pumped storage facilities and thermal generation assets. Through its integrated electricity grid, the company supplies power to domestic consumers and industrial clients while also participating in wholesale energy markets across Central Europe.

In addition to its extensive hydropower portfolio, Verbund has expanded into wind, solar and battery storage projects to support Europe’s transition to carbon-neutral energy.

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