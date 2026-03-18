Comparing Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) & Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ)

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) and Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacira BioSciences and Immune Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences 2 1 3 0 2.17 Immune Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.15%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences $726.41 million 1.22 $7.03 million $0.15 146.27 Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Immune Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Pacira BioSciences and Immune Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences 0.97% 10.39% 5.44% Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.7% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Immune Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Immune Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacira BioSciences

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Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

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Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis. It is also developing NanoCyclo, a nano-encapsulated formulation of cyclosporine-A, which is in late stage preclinical development for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. In addition, the company's pain products include AmiKet and AmiKet Nano, a topical analgesic cream containing amitriptyline and ketamine for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia and diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Further, its oncology portfolio comprises Ceplene, for the maintenance of remission in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in combination with interleukin-2; Azixa and crolibulin that are clinical-stage vascular disrupting agents; NanomAbs, a nanotechnology combination platform; and bispecific antibody platform. Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. On April 2, 2020, the voluntary petition of Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 17, 2020.

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