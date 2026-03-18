Robert Silberman Acquires 718 Shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Silberman acquired 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,028.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 319,870 shares in the company, valued at $25,851,893.40. This represents a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Strategic Education Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of STRA stock opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. Strategic Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56.

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Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 155.7% in the third quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 234,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 142,915 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after buying an additional 94,955 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

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About Strategic Education

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Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

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