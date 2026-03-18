CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Takes $118.44 Million Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,585,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. owned approximately 6.35% of NetScout Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

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NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.63. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.69 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NetScout Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,820. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout’s flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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