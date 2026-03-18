CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Acquires New Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,423,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,051,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 472.9% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development. PAVE was launched on Mar 6, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

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