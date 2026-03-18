Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF comprises 3.2% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF worth $19,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

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Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

FNDA opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks. FNDA was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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