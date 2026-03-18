Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF):
- 3/13/2026 – Jefferies Financial Group had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $97.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2026 – Jefferies Financial Group had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2026 – Jefferies Financial Group had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2026 – Jefferies Financial Group was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 3/9/2026 – Jefferies Financial Group was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.54%.
In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.
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