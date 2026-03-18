Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF):

3/13/2026 – Jefferies Financial Group had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $97.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Jefferies Financial Group had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – Jefferies Financial Group had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2026 – Jefferies Financial Group was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

3/9/2026 – Jefferies Financial Group was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.54%.

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Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

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