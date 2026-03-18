Roald Brouwer Buys 2,000 Shares of Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Stock

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 18,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,944.16. The trade was a 12.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roald Brouwer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Roald Brouwer acquired 3,000 shares of Amrize stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.72 per share, with a total value of $176,160.00.

Amrize Trading Up 0.2%

AMRZ stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. Amrize Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

Amrize Announces Dividend

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amrize

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amrize during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Amrize in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRZ shares. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on Amrize in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amrize from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Amrize from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

View Our Latest Report on AMRZ

About Amrize

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Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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