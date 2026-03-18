Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Up 22.7% in February

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 616,984 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 502,999 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

In other news, insider Mathi Gurusamy sold 14,467 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $89,840.07. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,083.49. The trade was a 20.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd increased its position in Lantronix by 24.3% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lantronix from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Lantronix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lantronix

Lantronix Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.94 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 7.90%.Lantronix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Lantronix Company Profile

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Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

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