DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 963,064 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 12th total of 783,824 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 468,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DMC Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

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DMC Global Stock Up 4.1%

BOOM opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DMC Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOM

About DMC Global

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It operates through two core business segments—EVI and MECO—that deliver engineered products and services primarily to the mining, oil and gas, and water treatment markets. The company focuses on innovation, precision manufacturing and aftermarket support to help clients improve operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

The EVI segment, operating under the DynaEnergetics brand, designs and manufactures explosive perforating systems, well completion tools and precision components for the non-metallic mining and oilfield services industries.

Further Reading

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