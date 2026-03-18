FY2030 Earnings Estimate for SLN Issued By HC Wainwright

Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silence Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silence Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

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Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 15,851.88%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLN opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. Silence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 361,080 shares in the last quarter. Ishara Investments LP acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

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Silence Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary EnCore lipid nanoparticle delivery platform, the company aims to silence disease-causing genes in the liver and other tissues. Silence’s technology is designed to enhance targeted delivery of small interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules, with the goal of achieving durable therapeutic effects and improved safety profiles compared with traditional drug modalities.

The company’s lead product candidates include SLN360, an siRNA therapeutic designed to reduce lipoprotein(a) levels for cardiovascular risk reduction, and SLN124, aimed at treating hereditary hemochromatosis and beta-thalassemia by modulating iron metabolism.

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