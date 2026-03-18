CK Asset (CHKGF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect CK Asset to post earnings of $0.2569 per share and revenue of $5.0748 billion for the quarter.

CK Asset Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHKGF opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. CK Asset has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

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About CK Asset

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CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) is a Hong Kong–based property developer and investor engaged in a diversified range of real estate activities. The company’s core operations include the development and sale of residential, office, retail and car?parking properties in Hong Kong and mainland China. Building on its strong local presence, CK Asset also extends its property investment portfolio to strategic markets in the United Kingdom, Australia and Singapore.

In addition to its development business, CK Asset operates a property investment and hotel management segment that owns and manages commercial, retail and hospitality assets.

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