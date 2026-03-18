Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

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Flowserve Stock Up 1.9%

FLS stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,034,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,406 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $17,970,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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