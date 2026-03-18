Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,806 GE Aerospace $GE

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,408,828,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,180,000 after buying an additional 1,482,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4,253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,991,000 after buying an additional 778,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.6%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $302.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.15. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The stock has a market cap of $316.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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