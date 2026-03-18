Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 2,768 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $538,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MTUM opened at $248.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $171.51 and a 12 month high of $262.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.