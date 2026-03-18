Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Takes $538,000 Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF $MFUS

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFUS. Marshall Investment Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 3,528.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 158,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 154,199 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 97,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 382,816.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period.

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PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

MFUS stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $61.16. The company has a market cap of $219.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.89.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report).

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