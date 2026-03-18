Carrhae Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 404,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,000. JBS makes up about 0.4% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of JBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 145,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JBS by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JBS by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in JBS by 489.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get JBS alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting JBS

Here are the key news stories impacting JBS this week:

JBS Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE JBS opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. Jbs N.V. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBS. Santander raised JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price target on JBS in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBS

JBS Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.