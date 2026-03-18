Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK Shares Bought by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners comprises 2.0% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRBK. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 60.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $1,646,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 46.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 194,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $80.97.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single?family detached homes, townhomes and multi?family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master?planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

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