Caerus Investment Advisors LLC Invests $762,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $662,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,909 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,943,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,616,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 295.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,009,000 after buying an additional 555,759 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,598 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $523,584.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,606 shares in the company, valued at $11,993,955.90. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total value of $567,538.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,834.44. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,923 shares of company stock worth $18,072,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $320.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.38 and a beta of 0.36. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.84.

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About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

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