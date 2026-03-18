Head-To-Head Analysis: Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) vs. Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX)

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) and Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:STEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bioventus has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biosig Technologies has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Biosig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.7% of Biosig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 2 1 3.00 Biosig Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bioventus and Biosig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bioventus currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.73%. Given Bioventus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Biosig Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioventus and Biosig Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $568.09 million 1.32 $22.73 million $0.33 27.24 Biosig Technologies $40,000.00 8,435.07 -$10.33 million ($1.35) -1.40

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Biosig Technologies. Biosig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Biosig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus 4.00% 28.88% 8.53% Biosig Technologies N/A N/A -64.96%

Summary

Bioventus beats Biosig Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

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Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions include bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company’s restorative therapies comprise an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician’s office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Biosig Technologies

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BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company’s proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

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