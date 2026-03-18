Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and traded as low as $7.50. Metso shares last traded at $7.7825, with a volume of 6,900 shares trading hands.

Metso Stock Up 5.2%

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

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About Metso

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Metso Oyj, traded OTC as MXCYY, is a Finland-based industrial machinery company specializing in sustainable solutions and services for mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas and process industries. The company designs, manufactures and supplies equipment such as crushers, screens, grinding mills and material handling systems, as well as wear parts and consumables. In addition, Metso provides automation, control systems and digital services to optimize production processes and improve operational efficiency.

Serving customers in over 50 countries across six continents, Metso operates through a global network of sales offices, manufacturing sites and service centers.

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