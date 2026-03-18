Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Receives $125.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $104.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,212.58. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,692.98. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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