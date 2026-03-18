H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.1333.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTHT. UBS Group raised H World Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.40 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

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H World Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of H World Group

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. H World Group has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of H World Group by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,487,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of H World Group by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,334,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,143,000 after buying an additional 3,483,760 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the third quarter worth $96,804,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,026,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,925,000 after buying an additional 2,420,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in H World Group in the third quarter valued at $87,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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