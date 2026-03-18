TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.6667.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TIM in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM from $23.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TIM Trading Up 0.7%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 5,590.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TIM by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TIM by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

NYSE TIMB opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. TIM has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TIM had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Research analysts expect that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About TIM

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TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

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