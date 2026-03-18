Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Gulfport Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

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Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GPOR opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.61. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $225.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.63.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.24 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 30.01%.

Insider Transactions at Gulfport Energy

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 84,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $17,239,435.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,605,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,141,976.38. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Hodges sold 16,769 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $3,533,228.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,261.10. This represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 893,835 shares of company stock worth $182,476,994. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polymer Capital Management US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company’s primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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