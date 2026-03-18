Analysts Set CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target at $72.43

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.4250.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut CSG Systems International from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd.

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CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.1%

CSGS stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The firm had revenue of $323.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in CSG Systems International by 91.2% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 35,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 24.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

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CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a global provider of business support systems and digital monetization solutions designed for communications and media service providers. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the company delivers a suite of subscription billing, customer care, revenue management and digital commerce offerings that enable operators to launch, manage and monetize connectivity, entertainment and IoT services. CSG’s software platforms are built to support high-volume transaction processing, real-time rating and modern customer engagement capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 1982, CSG has expanded its footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

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