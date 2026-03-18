Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,288,000 after acquiring an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $384.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $426.80. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.34.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

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