Brokerages Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Target Price at $8.50

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGRO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Monday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

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Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.95 million. Adecoagro had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth approximately $1,960,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 86.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 212,685 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 240.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 195,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Key Adecoagro News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adecoagro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded AGRO from “underweight” to “equal weight” and raised its price target to $13, boosting investor sentiment and providing near-term buying support. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley upgraded AGRO from “underweight” to “equal weight” and raised its price target to $13, boosting investor sentiment and providing near-term buying support. Positive Sentiment: Adecoagro announced the strategic acquisition of Profertil and reported pro?forma strength: adjusted EBITDA materially higher on a pro?forma basis, which supports future cash flow and scale in its fertilizer and crop businesses. That M&A angle is being priced as constructive for longer?term earnings power. PR Newswire: Profertil acquisition

Adecoagro announced the strategic acquisition of Profertil and reported pro?forma strength: adjusted EBITDA materially higher on a pro?forma basis, which supports future cash flow and scale in its fertilizer and crop businesses. That M&A angle is being priced as constructive for longer?term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat: Q4 revenue came in around $415.9M vs. consensus ~$372M, signaling demand resilience across Adecoagro’s diversified operations (agriculture, dairy, energy). Strong top-line helped offset headline EPS weakness. Press Release / Results

Revenue beat: Q4 revenue came in around $415.9M vs. consensus ~$372M, signaling demand resilience across Adecoagro’s diversified operations (agriculture, dairy, energy). Strong top-line helped offset headline EPS weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Management comments and the Q4 2025 earnings call/transcripts provide context on one?offs, FX and integration plans for Profertil — important for modeling but not single?handedly directional. Investors will be parsing the call for guidance changes and synergy timing. Seeking Alpha transcript Yahoo Finance transcript

Management comments and the Q4 2025 earnings call/transcripts provide context on one?offs, FX and integration plans for Profertil — important for modeling but not single?handedly directional. Investors will be parsing the call for guidance changes and synergy timing. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Q4 EPS was ($0.16) vs. consensus ($0.09), a notable shortfall that pressured outlook metrics and highlights near?term margin/earnings volatility (possible non?cash items or integration costs). This remains a headwind until earnings normalize. MarketBeat: Q4 results

EPS miss: Q4 EPS was ($0.16) vs. consensus ($0.09), a notable shortfall that pressured outlook metrics and highlights near?term margin/earnings volatility (possible non?cash items or integration costs). This remains a headwind until earnings normalize. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/earnings profile still stretched: the company reports negative trailing P/E and episodic quarterly losses, so upgrades or revenue beats can lift the stock but sustained multiple expansion depends on consistent profitability. MarketIsOpen analysis

About Adecoagro

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Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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